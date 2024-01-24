In Akhiyaan Gulaab Music Video, Kriti Sanon's Lineup Of Sunny Beachwear Looks Are Fabulously Fashionable

In Akhiyaan Gulaab, Kriti's Beachwear Looks Are Fabulously Fashionable

It is safe to say that Kriti Sanon is dominating the fashion scene. From the promotions of her upcoming release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to her on-screen style in the movie, she is serving looks back-to-back. Recently, the song Akhiyaan Gulaab was released and was a lesson in breezy style done right. Amidst the scenic beach backdrop in the song, Kriti created a stylish magic with her on-screen fashion game. In the opening frame, Kriti's all-white look gave us a lesson in breezy style and we took notes. She paired a fringe bikini top with denim shorts and her dewy glam made it a solid ten. Her beach-inspired look was completed with open tresses and minimal glam. Apart from the hotness quo, the style elements as well broke the mercury.

For another look, she picked olive green from the palette to continue her style streak. She fabulously teamed a loose-fit crop top with an embellished mini skirt as she made beach glam a thing. The combination of olive green and brown beautifully doubled up the style quo. She also nailed in the beauty department with her wavy tresses and minimal makeup. She opted for a minimal base with kohl-rimmed eyes that complemented the nude lip look.

Kriti Sanon is setting the fashion bar higher with her on-screen style.