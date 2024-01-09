In Schiaparelli's Black And Gold Bone Dress, Dua Lipa Knows How To Dance The Night Away

In Schiaparelli's Bone Dress, Dua Lipa Knows How To Dance The Night Away

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes has officially kicked off the awards season in Hollywood. The red carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles as the event brought along some serious fashion business. 2024 has just started and glamour returned already in its finest form. Among multiple A-listers was singer Dua Lipa who by all means, knows how to Dance The Night Away in style. Apart from her catchy pop hits, her bar-breaking fashion made the red carpet her personal runway. While the Golden Globes red carpet was ruled by bold hues like pink and red, Dua turned to a classic black hue to make heads turn.

Dua Lipa's fashion trajectory has often been dominated by bold iterations of trends and once again, she made a case for the same when she aced the essence of her character from Barbie. In a customised Schiaparelli outfit, she looked breathtaking. It was not your ordinary black gown as it was truly a masterpiece with intricate details that exuded ultimate Old Hollywood glamour. She donned an exceptional black number that was inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli's collaboration with Salvador Dali in 1938. Created by Daniel Roseberry, the velvet bustier gown featured gold and diamond gilded bones that were intricately embroidered into a skeletal design. The tailored mermaid silhouette came with a flawless fit and the silk satin bottom added an effortless flare to the look.

The classy ornate gems perfectly added a sophisticated element to her glam. The warm tones of her necklace matched beautifully with the details of the dress. Her rosy minimal makeup with beach waves was a solid ten in the beauty department.

Dua Lipa knows how to don the hottest of trends

