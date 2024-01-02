Like Dua Lipa Who Brought In 2024 At This Destination, Head To These Must-Visit Places In Jaipur

These Places In Jaipur Should Be On Your Travel Itineraries Like Dua Lipa

Rajasthan in India is known to have a rich history of culture, and traditions and it seems like international superstar Dua Lipa can't get enough as well. Dua spent New Year's Eve with her family at a plush property in Jaipur, welcoming 2024. She posed against the backdrop of the City Palace in one of the pictures and also posed with Gauravi Kumari at the grand event. In Rajasthan, the singer indulged in many local activities like staying in a tent, spotting a tiger while on a safari, watching Rajasthani a cultural dance performance, visiting temples, riding a horse, and clicking a picture with an elephant. We wonder where the pop singer would visit next.

Every city of the majestic Indian state has something unique to offer which attracts thousands of tourists globally to this stunning state. From the arid dunes of Jaisalmer to the architectural wonders in Jodhpur to the lakes in Udaipur, there is something for every type of traveller. Jaipur, which is known as the Pink City, is the capital of Rajasthan and the largest city in the state. Undoubtedly it has a rich culture and beautiful tourist spots which should be added to your travel book, the next time you visit Rajasthan. Just like Dua Lipa, who has been on a year-end holiday in India with her family, you too add these must-visit places in Jaipur to your holiday

Also Read: From Humayun Tomb To Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Dua Lipa's Trip To New Delhi And Rajasthan Is Travel Goals

4 Places In Jaipur Which Should Be In Your Travel Plans

1. Hawa Mahal

The mesmerising symbol of Jaipur's architecture, Hawa Mahal, is a must-visit. Its unique honeycomb facade, adorned with intricately carved windows, was designed to allow royal women to observe street festivities without being seen. You can enjoy panoramic views of the Pink City from the 5 floors of the mahal.

2. City Palace

You can immerse yourself in Jaipur's royal history by visiting the City Palace if you are a history-lover. The palace complex includes Chandra Mahal and Mubarak Mahal and showcases a blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European architectural styles. One can marvel at the stunning courtyards, museums, and the breathtaking Peacock Gate when at the City Palace.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's Voluminous Hair Wigs As Mermaid Barbie Celebrate Her Inner Mermaid And Golden Globe Nomination

3. Amber Fort and Palace

Just a short drive from Jaipur, Amber Fort is a majestic hilltop wonder with a rich history. You can explore the ornate Sheesh Mahal, take an elephant ride up the cobbled paths, and soak in the grandeur of this architectural masterpiece. You can also have panoramic views of Maota Lake from here.

4. Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, where science meets history. This UNESCO World Heritage site boasts the world's largest stone sundial and various other astronomical instruments. It's a fascinating journey into India's ancient approach to astronomy.

Do not miss to add these must-visit places in Jaipur to your next Rajasthani holiday.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's 28th Birthday Suit Included A Mesh Gucci Bralette And Bedazzled Lavender Pants