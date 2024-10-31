In One Stunning Swimsuit After The Next, Khushi Kapoor's Tropical Wardrobe Is The Best Kind Of Beach Chic

Khushi Kapoor is a through-and-through beach girl. She is currently off on a tropical getaway yet again with her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. While Khushi's Instagram sneak-peeks are making us crave a coastal escapade, we are also actively following her travel style to get some ideas for our next beach trip. In her recent social media entry, the actress wowed us with her slew of beach-appropriate looks. Khushi rocked a halter-neck white bikini with a plunging neckline in the first photo. Paired with high-waisted denim jeans, she looked absolutely chic. A multi-coloured crocheted shrug in the shades of red, white and brown and black was layered on. Studs, black sunglasses and a neat bun coupled with minimal makeup sealed her overall avatar. Khushi Kapoor's red string bikini with drawstrings at the back matched the colour palette of the crimson sky in the following slide. Quirky beaded bracelets added an extra dose of charm. A few clicks later, we came across Khushi Kapoor's awesome mirror selfie. This time, her OOTD comprised a sleek red bodycon gown. The high-neck number featured a cinched waist and ribbed details all over. A delicate golden necklace, hoops and a bangle offered a pop of contrast.

We are obsessed with Khushi Kapoor's bikini-clad avatars. On another sartorial page, The Archies star slipped into a black bikini top that came with criss cross details on the front. The structured cups and wired elements served as a touch of unconventionality.

Before that, Khushi Kapoor embarked on another holiday outing at the beach and nailed the swimwear game like a true expert. She chose to wear a classic Burberry bikini. The straps plunged in length, forming triangular cups while a knotted design at the nape of the neck held the teeny-weeny silhouette in place. Khushi teamed the bralette with denim shorts. She put on a Burberry bucket hat and spent her time frolicking in the waters. The actress enhanced her flawless radiance with minimal makeup and peach-tinted lips.

Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe is indeed a treasure trove of the most breathtaking swimsuit collections.

