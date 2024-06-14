Nora Fatehi Delivered An Edgy Chic Beauty Look Of Boho Makeup And Serpentine Braids

Nora Fatehi's Hair And Makeup Speaks Volumes In Her Single Nora

Nora Fatehi released her international music single Nora last week. The actress found herself celebrating her Moroccan roots as she posted more unseen behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Still cant get over the amazing experience we had shooting #Nora in Morocco with my team, it felt so spiritual, Keep streaming my new song #Nora". But what we cannot get over is her bohemian aesthetic beauty and hair that she sported in the music video. Let us now take you with us as we dig deeper into all the intricate details of her glam game.

The first thing that grabbed our eyeballs when we saw the first look of the song was the Madgaon Express actress' hair. The multiple snake-style braids that stretched from a top knot originated from her head and reached her toes. The hair styling gave depth to this look that is deeply inspired by Nora's Moroccan heritage.

Both her makeup and hair for the look were done by celebrity makeup and hair artist, Marianna Mukuchyan who first shared a video of the song on her Instagram account with the caption, "All in all, the song pays homage to her mixed roots because of coming from dual homes in Canada and Morocco. In addition, it also gives references to her country of work India." Next as promised, she shared behind the scenes of the glam sessions showing Nora's iconic serpentine braids getting done with the caption, "A mini reveal of the first look in @norafatehi 's new music video is out. Hair and make up by me This look is (along with a fire emoji) Can't wait to reveal all soon...Countdown is on..."

Nora Fatehi's makeup for the single was maximal compared to her usual nude glam choices. A dark kohl-rimmed waterline detailed with smoked out smudged eyeliner and grey-black toned eyeshadow, shimmer-laden greige eyelids, chiselled cheeks and jawlines, a statement arched eyebrow, a nude lip colour accentuated with a dark brown lip liner added all the finishing touches to the boho makeup. But what stood out more than anything else, was her claw-style crimson manicure that acted as the cherry on top of the cake for this look.

We are still obsessing over Nora Fatehi's diversely-inspired makeup and serpentine hair rooted in Morocco.

