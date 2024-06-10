Nora Fatehi's Traditional Red And Green Ethnic Look Is Stylishly On Par With Her Power-Packed Dance Moves

Nora's Traditional Ethnic Look Is Stylishly On Par With Her Dance Moves

Nora Fatehi cannot resist serving glamorous fashion moments. Her latest international single is a reflection of Moroccan roots with influences from Canada and India. After serving chic bohemian fashion, the actress has taken the traditional route to jazz up our Monday morning. She grooved to the beats of her new song in a bright red and green traditional Maharashtrian look. She paired an embellished red blouse with a green dhoti-style pants. With gold-toned jhumkas and stack of bangles, Nora's ethnic style was a solid ten on the style meter. She paired the look with dewy glam and nude pink lips.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Brings The Best Of Her Bold Boho Looks In Her New Single, Nora

Nora Fatehi's bold bohemian aesthetic is meant to leave style notes. Apart from her stunning dance moves, the star's style has never failed to impress. Once again, Nora took over the fashion sphere in her best boho chic look. The actress opted for long orange satin dress that was adorned with sequins. Her braided hair and oxidised silver jewellery took the look a notch up. With bold kohl-rimmed eyes and a matte nude base, her beauty game was on point too.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi In A Blue Mini Co-Ord Set Doesn't Just Have Summer In Her Closet But Also "Summer On Her Mind"

Nora Fatehi's glam game is truly a moment in itself.