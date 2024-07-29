ICW 2024: Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Make It Rain Glitter In Silver And Black On The Gaurav Gupta Runway

ICW 2024: Khushi, Vedang Make It Rain Glitter On The Gaurav Gupta Runway

Day six of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the fine expertise of designer Gaurav Gupta. The celebrity couturier is a forerunner of artistic creations that embody timeless elegance. To match the glitzy vibe of his collection were celebrity showstopper duo Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina who took over the ramp. The co-stars from The Archies, which marked their big Bollywood film debuts, were also paired up as they walked the runway for the designer's Arunodaya collection. Khushi donned a glittering silver lehenga with a bead work embellished blouse that came with flowing cape-style sleeves which cascaded down her length. The lehenga, which sat high on her waist, matched the metallic tones of the ensemble and featured a fit-and-flare fit with stone encrusting in geometric patterns and swirls over its length. Miss Kapoor accessorized with a multi-layered choker necklace. Her hair was worn in voluminous waves and paired with a neutral-toned glam makeup look.

Vedang Raina brought contrast to the table but still, with a ton of glitter. The actor sported a crisp tailored sherwani with a high neckline, long sleeves and open buttoned front. It featured self-design beadwork in shimmering black and was paired with black straight-fit trousers and brogues worn by the actor.

The fashion police got a glimpse of collection at the prestigious fashion event. Details of Gaurav Gupta's collection Arunodaya were earlier shared in a post by FDCI on Instagram. Arunodaya is a Sanskrit term where “Arun” means dawn and “Udaya” means rise, signifying early dawn. Gaurav Gupta's newest collection symbolises hope, renewal, and endless possibilities.

