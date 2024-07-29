ICW 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Looked Like A Golden Goddess In An Embellished Jayanti Reddy Sharara Set

ICW 2024: Aditi Looked Like A Golden Goddess In A Sparkling Sharara

As FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 has reached its sixth day, we witnessed Jayanti Reddy presenting her exquisite designs. Jayanti's eponymous luxury label celebrates womanhood by blending chic and classy silhouettes. Rightfully showstopping the latest collection today was none other than Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a glorious gold contemporary sharara set as the Bollywood celebrity showstopper for the collection showcase. Aditi strutted on the ramp in a gold embellished set consisting of a long sleeve blouse which featured a dipped neckline until its high waist, led by a pleated detail over the torso. It was matched with palazzo-style flared trousers in the same style, which together looked modern enough to be worn as a pantsuit almost.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@fdciofficial

Paired with it was an oversized choker necklace and larger than life pendant. Aditi's streamlined beauty look included her dark tresses worn poker straight and tucked behind her ears, with bronzed cheeks, muted eyes and a deep wine-toned lip.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@fdciofficial

According to a post shared by FDCI on Instagram, Jayanti Reddy's collection is a tribute to India's regal past. Her designs feature antique motifs and heritage textiles, harking back to the opulent craftsmanship of the Nizami era. The designer's work is a magnificent presentation of traditional embroideries that echo the lavishness of Hyderabad's royals. The rich tapestry of colour, culture, couture, and poetry is truly something to gush over.

Jayanti Reddy showcased a blend of contemporary silhouettes and youthful energy in her signature pieces. Her unique craftsmanship features hours of meticulous handwork. In addition to striking zardozi embroidery, she has also experimented with gotta and beads to add an extra dose of drama. Her collections embody the motto where the past meets the present and heritage blends with the modern.

Jayanti Reddy's designs at the FDCI India Couture Week surely wowed fashion aficionados.