Iconic Ken Doll's Full Name Revealed After 65 Years

Ken, the iconic fashion doll, has now completed 65 years. Mattel's beloved creation is celebrating a major milestone. To mark the special occasion, the company has revealed his full name as Kenneth Sean Carson. He is named after Kenneth Handler, the son of Mattel co-founders Ruth and Elliot Handler, according to Time magazine. Barbie, on the other hand, was inspired by Ruth's daughter, Barbara.

Craze Behind Iconic Ken Dolls

Ken hit the shelves in March 1961, about two years after the debut of his famous counterpart, Barbie. The ad introducing the male doll said, "It all started at the dance. Barbie, the famous teenage fashion model doll by Mattel, felt that this was to be a special night. And then it happened. She met Ken, and somehow she knew that she and Ken would be going together."

The narration added, "So now, Mattel brings you Ken, Barbie's boyfriend, with a complete wardrobe of perfectly tailored clothes of unmatched quality. Now, Ken and Barbie meet for lunch at school, go to fraternity parties, and just relax together. Think of the fun you'll have taking Barbie and Ken on dates, dressing each one just right. Get both Barbie and Ken and see where the romance will lead." The advertisement featured Ken posing in swim trunks and with a towel.

Despite being one of the most iconic couples in toy history, Ken and Barbie's relationship was not without its ups and downs. In 2004, Mattel announced that they had decided to go their separate ways. This breakup led to speculation about Barbie's love life, with rumours emerging that she had moved on to Blaine, a charming Australian surfer doll. However, the flame between Barbie and Ken wasn't entirely extinguished, and the couple rekindled their romance in 2011.

Ken's New Journey

Ken is now on a new journey. The doll has become Expedia's newest brand ambassador for 65 adventures around the world. "As a symbol of creativity and self-expression, he's now expanding his cultural influence as a tastemaker and highly sought-after talent, embracing a new era that expands beyond the toy aisle and is filled with collaborative opportunities and exciting adventures," the press release noted, as per E! News.

