Headline: Kunal Kemmu Shares How He Went From 80 Kg To 71 Kg: '24-Hour Water Fasting Worked For Me'

How much an actor gives to a film is not merely about acting but also about transforming physically for a character.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu, among others, have shown how dedicated they are when it comes to playing characters that demand not only raw emotions on screen but also remarkable physical transformations.

From dramatic weight loss and muscle gain to complete lifestyle overhauls and significant weight gain, these actors have gone the extra mile to bring authenticity to their roles, proving that memorable performances often begin long before the cameras start rolling.

In his recent appearance on the Honestly Saying Podcast, a show hosted by entertainer and creator Shan Prasher, Kunal Kemmu shared how he got into fitness by reading books and idolising actors, and how he transformed himself for two films where he had to put on a lot of weight for one while looking fitter for another.

Kunal Kemmu On Weighing 80 Kg On The Scale

"It is very tough," said Kunal Kemmu while talking about drastic physical transformations in which actors not only have to lose weight but also muscle mass. He added that it comes with mood swings, the impact of which is felt not only by actors but also by their family members.

Appreciating Randeep Hooda, he confessed, "I don't know if I will be able to do what he did for Savarkar." The actor reportedly went from weighing 92 kg to just 60 kg in one-and-a-half years.

He shared that he lost weight for Go Goa Gone, but for Raj and DK, he put on a lot of weight to look bulky. "That is the first time I reached 80 kg in my life," he added. He lifted weights and consumed a lot of carbs to play the part.

Kunal Kemmu On Transforming From 80 Kg To 71 Kg

However, when it came to shedding, it was difficult. He shared that it took him a lot of time. By then, he had only heard about fat cutting but didn't know how to do it. "Aur woh 90% diet ka hi game hai [It's 90% diet only]," he added.

For his upcoming film, Vibe, Kunal had to look fit. "It took me a year to go down from 80 kg to 71 kg - 72 kg," he shared on the podcast.

For the first time in his life, he tried water fasting. "It really worked for me," he said, adding that he tried a 24-hour water fast. He went on a 24-hour water fast once a week for seven weeks.

"It's again mind over matter," he shared. Kunal started water fasting because he was already practising 16 hours of intermittent fasting, as he eats an early dinner and has breakfast only after returning from the gym the next morning.

He realised that he hadn't eaten in 16 hours, so he decided to drink water and continue fasting for another eight hours. Whenever he was hungry, he drank water, and he completed his first 24-hour water fast.

He was able to go 18 hours without eating anything, but the window between 18 and 20 hours was difficult. At the 22-hour mark, he was able to control his hunger because he knew he had to continue for only a couple more hours. When he completed the 24-hour water fast, he realised he wasn't hungry anymore.

"And you hit that second wind of sorts. You get wired. It's like being on caffeine without being on caffeine. And it got better with the second one, third one," he said, adding that he did for six weeks and missed the seventh week. However, when he tried again in the eighth week, it was difficult.

"I think fasting is very good for your body, just to heal, recover, and de-age naturally," he added.

Apart from water fasting, he also tried a high-fat, high-protein diet and gave up grains. "I have suffered from acid reflux for a very long time," he shared, adding that not eating grains for four months helped him, as nothing else worked for him, not even Ayurveda.

He slowly reintroduced rice into his diet but didn't eat lentils and cut down on bread and other processed foods. It helped him not only lose weight but also improve his energy levels.