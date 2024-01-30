Halsey's Fashion Experiments Were A Perfect Match For This Indian Designer's White Cutout Creation

Halsey's Anamika Khanna Outfit Came With Edgy Cutouts And Lace Work

American singer and songwriter Halsey was in India for Lollapalooza India 2024 and had a phenomenal show over the weekend. The diva undoubtedly pleased her music fans but also gave a reason to fashion enthusiasts to fall in love with her style. Halsey chose a custom-made Anamika Khanna ensemble in a beige colour palette. The gorgeous outfit featured a sleeveless sheer top with a sheer pattern and intricate lace work. She wore a strapless bralette below the top. The top also featured a net cape-like structure that extended up to her bottoms and embellished tassels. Halsey teamed the top with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers in metallic beige which featured edgy cutout patterns at the front. Her jewellery was from the Jaipur-based Amrapali's Tribe collection. Halsey's accessories included a pair of dangling earrings, a delicate crystal-encrusted haath phool, a bracelet, and a pair of shimmery block heels. Halsey's glamorous rosy makeup included well-contoured cheeks, kohl-laden eyes with a smokey effect and shimmery eyelids, and a coral-toned lip tint.

Also Read: From Halsey To Gigi Hadid, These Celebrities Are Acing Bright Makeup Like A Pro This Summer

For her performance at the Lollapalooza show, Halsey wore an embroidered crop top which was a custom-made piece from designer label Saaksha and Kinni. It featured intricate handwork and fine thread embroidery as the star paired it with a pleated skater skirt. The two-toned skirt was from the clothing brand Chopova Lowena and had checkered patterns on one side and printed patterns on the other. Halsey's accessories included a pair of dangling earrings and bracelets which too were from Indian designers Amrapali Tribe collection.

Do you need any more that Halsey has a soft corner for Indian designers and their work?

Also Read: We Heart Halsey's Eye-Popping Cutout Jumpsuit For The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022