Golden Hour 'On Udaipur Time' Comes Mostly From Karlie Kloss Basking In A Mustard Yellow Anita Dongre Saree

Karlie Kloss made the most of her time in Udaipur dressed in Indian finery

American supermodel Karlie Kloss is making the most of her time in India. She is currently “on Udaipur time”, basking in the glory of the city's rich cultural heritage. As expected, her days in the historical land, where she is attending a wedding, are high on fashion quotient. We saw her in a black marble-dyed ruffled dress featuring flowy sleeves that came from the shelves of designer label Johanna Ortiz. But the highlight was definitely her in a gorgeous saree for a wedding celebration by designer Anita Dongre. She stepped out in a yellow brocade saree with floral threadwork that was beaming with tradition and elegance. She matched the yellow saree with an ivory sleeveless blouse and kept her hair open. She went for minimal makeup and accessories.

Also Read: Like Dua Lipa Who Brought In 2024 At This Destination, Head To These Must-Visit Places In Jaipur

Earlier, Karlie Kloss exuded royalty in a stunning Alexander McQueen black tailored bustier dress. The strapless ensemble came with an edgy skirt and an upside-down tailored jacket detailing with buttons. The ankle-length outfit made sure Karlie was nailing the boss lady avatar. A pair of black latex gloves added to the charm. Karlie opted for heavy-duty makeup comprising blushed cheeks, some highlighter, bright red lipstick, and shimmery silver eyeshadow with wispy lashes. Diamond danglers added a pop of colour to her monochrome attire. She sealed her look with a neat bun.

At the Academy Museum Gala 2023, Karlie Kloss strutted down the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli gown. The risqué outfit boasted a halter neckline, cascading down to create a bralette-bustier effect. The straps were held together by an elongated golden tribal accessory. The high-waist bottoms in similar shades featured flowy, asymmetrical shapes fused with a pant-styled garment. After all, who else could pull off such an offbeat ensemble if not Karlie? A soft-charm makeup look consisting of blushed cheeks, pink tint lip colour, and well-crafted eyebrows gave an edgy finish to her OOTD. Her long hair was left open in all its glory.

Which Karlie Kloss outfit is your favourite?

Also Read: Chiara Ferragni Is Wrapped In Royal Indian Perfection With Sabyasachi's Signature Red Saree And Jewels