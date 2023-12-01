Chiara Ferragni Is Wrapped In Royal Indian Perfection With Sabyasachi's Signature Red Saree And Jewels

Chiara Ferragni takes on Jodhpur in style

India's culture often draws international tourists to the country to experience its rich heritage and the latest to have joined the list is Italian blogger and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni. For a “special night in Jodhpur”, Chiara ditched Western outfits and opened her ethnic closet. She chose to transform herself into a Sabyasachi muse, celebrating “India's amazing culture and history”. Draped in a red saree, featuring intricate golden embroidery and exquisite zari work along the borders, Chiara redefined the traditional trend. It was hard not to mistake her for a bride. The blogger teamed up her six-yard wonder with a similar shaded full-sleeved blouse. A statement Kundan choker neckpiece, round-stud earrings bangles, and rings brought out her regal charm. An ultra-glam makeup comprising blushed cheeks, matte brown lipstick, and a dramatic display of dark winged eyeliner and under-eye liner sealed her look of elegance. Framing her face beautifully was the neatly-secured updo.

Turning another page from her Jodhpur diaries, Chiara Ferragni embraced an all-white look. Serenity at its best, don't you agree? She picked out a cropped blouse, knotted at the front adorned with lace and embroidery. But it was the oversized flowy sleeves of the top that added a chic girl effect. High-waist ivory pants elevated her Indian holiday charm a notch higher. Chain bangles, a couple of rings, and a delicate diamond neckpiece with her C-initial were just the perfect accessories. Chiara's radiant skin was dusted with some blush while a glossy brown lip shade and mascara-coated eyelashes enhanced her allure further.

Chiara Ferragni's looks from Jodhpur are simply admirable. On her “second and last day visiting Jodhpur” the fashionista delved into the vintage wonder of the city in a modern fit. She donned a satin turquoise blue, floral printed shirt and matched the stylish top with light blue denim jeans. Minimal jewelery and dewy-rosy makeup made her look just so wow. The blonde beauty pulled her tresses in a sleek bun, finishing off her urbane avatar.

If there's anything to learn from Chiara Ferragni's style quotient, it must be her versatility and love for pretty chic ensembles, but with a sprinkle of desi-ness.

