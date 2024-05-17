Girl Dad Nick Jonas And Maltie Marie Are A Stylish Father-Daughter Duo In Chic Casuals

Nick And Maltie Are A Stylish Father-Daughter Duo In Chic Casuals

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are well-versed in how to raise the style bar high and we simply love their fashion game. However, our all-time favourite is little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The cute mini fashionista is already setting the bar even higher with her fashion game. Nick shared a fresh set of pictures of himself with Malti from Dublin. We loved how Malti effortlessly coordinated with her father. In one of the pictures, Nick can be seen carrying Malti up in his arms as he looked dashing in an all-black look. The American singer wore a black shirt, which he tucked in his matching trousers. Nick carried the mock collared shirt in a button-down style, with its full sleeves rolled up. The new buzz cut makes him look even more cool. As always Malti Marie looked cutest in her comfy casual style. Creating a visual contrast and adding a perfect monochrome touch to the frame, Malti Marie wore a round-neck white T-shirt with short sleeves. She teamed it with grey joggers and pastel pink and blue sneakers.

Of course, this isn't the first time the duo matched the outfits. Earlier, Nick Jonas shared a candid picture that screamed goals. Malti Marie was seen carrying a cool summer trend in a light blue dress, which came with frill sleeves while Nick wore black sequins.

Previously, Malti looked adorable in her baby pink sweatshirt with “Daddy's Mini” written on it. The off-white oversized full-sleeve sweatshirt was paired with a white beanie and contrasting navy blue jeans. Maltie Marie's pink and white sneakers deserve your immediate attention. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, looked the chicest as always. She picked a colour-blocked athleisure set, featuring a sweatshirt with front zipper and flare bottoms.

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are one cute duo