Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Were Twinning And Winning In Blue Ethnic Looks

Sonakshi and Zaheer slayed in blue like two peas in a pod for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were snapped bringing in Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 at Salman Khan's residence. The photo featured the man himself Salman Khan, with his father Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and her kids, Alvira Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan along with his sons Nirvan and Yohan Khan and many more in attendance. The loved-up newlyweds shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles that showed the two of them doing aarti at Salman Khan's Ganesh darshan wearing matching blue outfits along with the caption, "Love grows in respect, when a couple honors each others beliefs in true harmony...Our first Ganpati after shaadi #GaneshChathurthi" and a red heart emoji. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked like a made in heaven when they stepped out in style to welcome Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious occasion.

Sonakshi picked a teal blue flowy anarkali with silver zardozi and hand embroidery work done in a jaal design all over. This full sleeves and floor-grazing anarkali kurta had a slit waist downward and a fitted upper bodice segment that had a V-neckline and was paired with a matching block coloured lehenga. The ensemble, which was from the shelves of the designer Ridhi Mehra, featured a matching net dupatta with an ornate silver embroidery border.

Sonakshi's sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi, who is her celebrity stylist, accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas with a blue acrylic painted design from Aquamarine Jewellery, her wedding solitaire ring and an ivory potli bag to go.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Sonakshi wore her long brunette tresses in a wavy centre parted open look styled by hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale. As for her glam, makeup artist Heema Dattani gave Sonakshi a flawless base with an overall bronzed look, defined eyebrows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her eyelids, black eyeliner defined eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, rose-toned blush on her cheeks, a nude brown lip colour, a black bindi placed on her temple, and a set of Soezi nude pink nails to add the perfect manicure to her OOTD.

Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal matched steps with her wearing an ombre blue and white kurtapajama and waistcoat set. The three-piece ensemble featured a straight-fit kurta with matching pajamas and a sleeveless standing collar single breasted button closure in front to give the outfit a well fitted look.

Sonakshi and Zaheer won the internet with their twinning blue-coded looks for their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations post tying the knot.

