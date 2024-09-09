Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bipasha Basu And Her Daughter Devi Both Looked Like 'Sunshine' In Yellow Sharara Sets

Mama-daughter duo, Bipasha Basu and Devi were twinning in sunshine yellow shararas

Bipasha Basu was recently seen attending the Ganesh darshan at Shilpa Shetty's residence along with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. While Karan wore an ivory pajama kurta for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, it was Bipasha and Devi who caught the eye of all the attendees, and us alike. The mother-daughter duo looked like a million bucks in their matching bright yellow sharara sets for the auspicious occasion.

Bipasha Basu and her little one were like two peas in a pod as they twinned in their matching desi looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Basically, the mama-daughter pair picked identical outfits from the shelves of designer Gopi Vaid to put their most fashionable feet forward to welcome Ganpati Bappa. Bipasha wore a bright "sunshine" yellow sharara set that featured a short above-the-knee length, three-fourth sleeves and an ornate Mandarin collar that graduated into a plunging neckline. The neckline, wrists and hemline of the kurta were decorated with zari and gota-patti work. This was teamed with a block coloured crinkled effect sharara and a matching dupatta worn over her shoulder.

Celebrity stylist Esha L Amin added the perfect accessories to her look with kundan earrings encrusted with rubies and green beadwork, a kundan cocktail ring and matching kadas adorned on her wrist. Bipasha wore a pair of gold sequin embroidered Fizzy Goblet block heels and carried a matching gold thread work embroidered yellow potli bag from Art Apparel and Accessories.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Bipasha's hair was styled into a centre-parted open wave look by hair stylist Kaushall. As for her makeup of the day, makeup artist Billy Manik gave her the perfect glam with a glowing base, defined brows, smokey matte eyes, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a hint of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, a mauve lip colour and a red bindi on her forehead to complete the look.

Bipasha's little one, Devi wore the miniature version of her sharara set which was also designed by Gopi Vaid. Devi's desi ensemble had a sunshine yellow kurta, paired with a matching sharara and dupatta all three of which were embroidered with festive gota-patti work. For her accessories, Devi wore a pair of gold drop earrings and Swarovski and beadwork embellished bangles on both her wrists. But what made Devi's OOTD look oh-so-adorable was her double French braided hair that was styled into an updo and accessorised with the perfect gold and pearl hairpiece which made us go 'awwww' at the sight of her.

Bipasha Basu and her little munchkin Devi twinning in sunshine yellow sharara kurta sets to bring in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is the cutest thing on the internet today.

