From Sabrina Carpenter To Cardi B: Celebs Send Love To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot. The power couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

As news of their engagement spread, fans and fellow celebrities alike showered them with congratulations. Among the first to share the love were industry peers like Sabrina Carpenter, Avril Lavigne and Charlie Puth.

Sabrina Carpenter, who was a featured opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, re-shared the singer's engagement post on her Instagram Stories. She also dropped a bunch of white hearts in the caption.

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne shared Taylor's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Awww huge congratulations to @taylorswift and @killatrav."

Re-sharing their engagement post, Charlie Puth penned, "Congratulations Taylor & Travis! This is the best part of life. So happy for you both!!"

While Taylor and Travis shut down the comments section on the engagement post, several celebrities extended their love to the couple by pressing like on the announcement. Stars like Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Travis Scott, Nina Dobrev, Candice King, and Camila Cabello congratulated the couple.

Hollywood icons Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks and Kate Hudson also celebrated the news. Shania Twain, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Sophie Turner, Joey King, and Amanda Seyfried joined in the celebration alongside Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon.

In Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's likes were seen on Taylor's engagement post. Suhana Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also sent their love to the happy couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 after he attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple confirmed their romance in October 2023.