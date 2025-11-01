From Medusa To A Peacock: Decoding Heidi Klum's Halloween Looks Over The Years

Heidi Klum is an American-German model, actor, producer, and businesswoman. She has featured in films like Sex And The City, Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Ella Enchanted, Littlest Pet Shop, Queen Of Drags, Parks And Recreation, and How I Met Your Mother, among others.

Klum is also known for her impeccable style picks, and this passion transcends beyond her public appearances for gala events. From all the effort that she puts into her Halloween costumes, it is safe to say that it is her favourite festival. She leaves no stone unturned.

Much like her fans, we are also obsessed with her Halloween outfits, not just this year, but in the past, too. Scroll to catch how Heidi Klum has always put her best foot forward on Halloween, year after year.

Heidi Klum As Medusa On Halloween 2025

Heidi Kuim turned into the Medusa, a Greek mythical creature with living snakes for hair, for Halloween 2025. The model transformed her entire body, including putting on contact lenses that made her eyes look uncanny, like a snake.

Heidi Klum As E.T. On Halloween 2024

Klum sported the look of E.T. from 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. For Halloween 2024, she confessed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "It was so heavy holding that head on my head because it goes from the back to the front. I thought my neck was going to snap off."

Heidi Klum As E.T. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As A Peacock For Halloween 2023

For Halloween 2023, Klum turned into a peacock, but not alone. For feathers and the rest of the body, she had a 'flock' of around eight people. She captioned the image, "A little fantasy, a little flight, and a lot of feathers."

Heidi Klum as a peacock. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As A Worm For Halloween 2022

For Halloween 2022, part hosted by Now Screaming and Prime Video, Klum made an appearance as a worm. "The early bird catches the worm," read the model's caption when she shared a video from the red carpet.

Heidi as a worm Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum In A Bedazzled Jumpsuit For Halloween 2021

In 2021, Heidi got clicked in a nude-sheer bedazzled jumpsuit. She also donned a mask on her face and sported eagle-like yellow eyes.

Heidi Klum On Halloween 2020

In 2020, Heidi Klum's Halloween theme was 'Home is where the haunt is." Since everyone was isolating themselves during the pandemic, the actor shared a video of getting creative at home.

Heidi Klum for Halloween 2020: Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As An Alien On Halloween 2019

In 2019, Heidi turned herself into a gory alien with tubes attached to her and her muscles, intestines, and parts of internal organs showing off.

Heidi Klum as an alien. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As Fiona From Shrek For Halloween 2018

In 2018, Heidi Klum turned herself into Fiona from Shrek. Not only did she cover her body in green paint, but she also sported long ears and swollen feet. "It's not easy being green," read her caption.

Heidi Klum as Fiona. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As A Werewolf for Halloween 2017

For 2017 Halloween, Klum sported the look of a werewolf inspired by the creature featured in Michael Jackson's Thriller music video.

Heidi Klum as a werewolf. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum Cloned Herself For Halloween 2016

Just when you thought that Heidi Klum was herself for Halloween 2016, she brought five look-alikes to the red carpet. She cloned herself five times and donned a nude bikini suit.

Heidi Klum As Jessica Rabbit For Halloween 2015

For 2015 Halloween, Heidi Klum turned herself into Jessica Rabbit, a fictional character in Who Censored Roger Rabbit.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Heidi Klum As A Butterfly For Halloween 2014

In 2014, the American model turned into a vibrant butterfly for Halloween. She sported wings as well and goggles to imitate the eyes of the insect.

Heidi Klum as a butterfly. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Klum was an old woman in 2013, Cleopatra and a monkey in 2012, a human anatomic body in the books in 2011, a robot in 2010, a crow in 2009, Goddess Kali in 2008, a cat in 2007, an apple in 2008, a vampire in 2007, a witch in 2004, Gladiator in 2003, Betty Boop in 2002, and Lady Godiva in 2001.

Heidi Klum's Halloween looks over the years. Photo: Heidi Klum/ Instagram

