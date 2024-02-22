From Jodie Comer To Pedro Pascal, These Superstars Brought Sparkling Glamour To Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

Here Are Super Stars In Chicest Styles On The Cover Of Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair's 30th annual Hollywood Issue is about transformative times, and the issue is a special one. It features 11 Hollywood stars including Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more who discuss the concept in Vanity Affair's latest issue. The issue is indeed a remarkable one with so many prominent personalities in one place, making their presence felt in their fashionable best. Let us have a look at these gorgeous celebrities in their impeccable wardrobe choices with their stylish demeanor and effortless poise.

The cover includes Bradley Cooper looking absolutely dapper in a black three-piece suit with a white shirt and a black tie. Natalie Portman poses with Bradley in a velvet cutout dress in a maroon colour. The sleek outfit featured one-shoulder detailing with tie-knot details at the side and a daring thigh-high side slit. She wore a pair of silver strap heels and hoop earrings with the look.

Pedro Pascal and Coleman Domingo were seen joking around and posing together. They both looked exquisite in their black tailored suits.

Jodie Comer wore a metallic gold gown that featured a natural sheen and a bodycon fit. Her minimal makeup included a radiant rosy glow.

Lily Gladstone exuded boss-lady energy in a three-piece pantsuit. She wore a white shirt with black bow detailing beneath the black blazer. A pair of pointed heels and stud earrings were her only accessories. Her subtle makeup consisted of a blush pink lip colour and a dash of kohl in the eyes.

Greta Lee's edgy look consisted of a two-piece co-ord set in metallic red. The deep red outfit included a strap bralette with a deep neckline and a bodycon midi skirt. She wore matching red heels with the look and left her hair in a sleek manner.

Charles Melton too wore a black suit with a black tie and shiny black heels and looked stylish.

Da'Vine Joy Randolf was a stunning diva in a strap black bodycon dress. She left her tresses loose in a sleek manner and wore shimmery makeup. Jenna Ortega, on the other hand, chose a nude colour palette. Her beige outfit featured a bodycon silhouette with a ribbed bustline. Her minimal makeup included a shimmery lip gloss with rosy cheek tint.

Barry Keoghan's charm was multiplied in his black suit, and messy hair look.

Vanity Affair's Hollywood issue has an array of style and charm no doubt.

