Dream Girls Rani Mukerji And Hema Malini's Ethnic Glam To Esha Deol's Handwoven Banarasi, Bollywood-Style Durga Puja Was All About Festive Elegance

Durga Puja: Dream Girls Rani, Hema's Glam And Esha's Handwoven Banarasi

The vibrant celebration of Navratri has cast its joyful spell across the entire nation. Not to be left behind, Bollywood stars have fully immersed themselves in this festive spirit. Case in point? The North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja on Durga Sasthi, where many stars, including Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Imtiaz Ali, Esha Deol, and others, gathered in their ethnic best. But it was Rani Mukerji who truly stole the spotlight with her resplendent festive look. While her lips were adorned with a matte nude shade, it was her eyes that captivated everyone's attention. The meticulously crafted winged liner and generous application of kohl ensured that all eyes were on her. Subtle pink eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and well-defined brows demanded equal attention. Her makeup team's artistry was on full display with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, and a dainty round bindi. Rani Mukerji's gold saree with blush pink borders elevated her traditional look to new heights.

The timeless fashion icon Hema Malini exuded elegance at the puja. She redefined grace by wearing a purple six-yard wonder adorned with intricate golden traditional prints. She teamed the drape with a matching blouse featuring half sleeves. The actress was adorned with exquisite jewellery: a long necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, infused her look with an irresistible Indian charm. An artfully crafted bun served as the ultimate touch of sophistication. Hema's glossy lips, round bindi, and a touch of sindoor added the finishing touches to her ethereal appearance.

Moving from one generation to another, Esha Deol made a splendid entrance in a handwoven Banarasi saree. Her silk drape featured exquisite golden zari work, which added a touch of opulence to her ensemble. A matching blouse with embellished sleeves added pizzazz to her look. From the jewellery store, Esha picked a pearl necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a handful of rings. With a soft pink glam and neat bun adorned with gajra, she rounded off her festive attire.

Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini are indeed festive inspirations with their stunning traditional looks.

