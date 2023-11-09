From Bicycle Riding To Family Time, Parineeti Chopra's Girls Trip In Maldives Was Literally The Coolest

Parineeti's Recent Maldives Trip Is A Lesson On Doing Girls' Trip Right

Parineeti Chopra tops our list when it comes to seeking vacation inspiration. The actress never disappoints us. Parineeti is having an amazing year and we can't stress that enough. After getting married in September, Parineeti jetted off to the Maldives ahead of her birthday last month. Well, not her honeymoon but a cool girls trip. The actress has yet again teased us with a series of throwback pictures and they surely need your immediate attention. She went on this vacation with her in-laws and mother. In the opening frame, Parineeti can be seen riding a bicycle on a sandy road. The next slide has to be the most stylish picture on the internet today. It shows Parineeti soaking in some Vitamin D with her mother Reena Chopra, sister-in-law Gauri Chadha, mother-in-law Alka Chadha and friends.

Remember Parineeti Chopra's first post from Maldives? The actress dropped a picture wherein she dressed in a black one-shoulder bikini set and was seen posing in an infinity pool with a picturesque view of turquoise blue water. Do not miss out on her hilarious caption.

So far it is clear that Parineeti Chopra is a beach baby. In August, she shared a montage of herself cycling amidst the lush green nature in a beach location. We also spot gorgeous lanes of palm trees. A little into the video, she was seen lying on a hammock with a mesmerising view of water.

Ahead of her wedding, Parineeti Chopra visited Golden Temple with her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra is a true-blue globe trotter and this is proof.