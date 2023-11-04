Parineeti Chopra In A Rs 1 Lakh Orange Sharara Makes Festive Fashion Look Every Bit Fabulous

Parineeti In A Rs 1 Lakh Sharara Makes Festive Fashion Look Fabulous

It has been quite a year for actress Parineeti Chopra. From giving the trendiest bridal inspiration to owning the ramp, her charming bridal vibes continue to impress us. Her stylish streak continues to add to her newlywed diaries. All geared up for her first festivities post-marriage, Parineeti made it a true-blue fashionable affair. After giving us a sneak peek of her wedding style, the actress is at it once again as she preps for Diwali festivities. With her newlywed charm and ethnic elegance, Parineeti made a case for bright hues in a traditional sharara set. From the shelves of the designer label Lajjoo, the actress picked a luxe number in a rustic orange hue. Priced at Rs 89,900, the sharara set came with a Ruma kurta and sharara which were crafted in fine silk. The traditional Marodi embroidery with zari thread details stood out beautifully. To complete the look, she paired it with an organza dupatta that was priced at Rs 16,900. It featured zardozi details along the borders.

Well, that's not all. She went minimal with her jewellery choices and just opted for a pair of statement studs. Her neat open tresses and minimal makeup look was the best addition to her festive style.

Parineeti Chopra's ethnic style has always been inspiring and this look is proof.