From Akshata Murty to Yuko Kishida, Ethnic Wear Took Centre Stage Among The Leading Ladies At The G20 Gala Dinner

From Akshata Murty to Yuko Kishida, the first wives went desi for one night.

With the G20 events coming to a close, no better time than now to reflect on the ethnic fashion that took centre stage over the weekend. British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty led the ethnic fusion fashion parade through the weekend, making waves with her elegant, subtle style that spoke volumes for traditional craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. But last night's G20 gala dinner, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam, saw more than a few first ladies and women leaders answer the call of desi fashion. Here's how it turned out.

President Murmu picked a traditional saree in keeping with her well-established style palate. Her beige saree had subtle dot patterns evenly spaced across the six yards, while the borders were contrasted with multi-coloured floral patterns in shades of turquoise, rani pink and dark green.

Photo Credit: ANI

Akshata Murty picked a long-sleeved, floral-printed, midi dress made of silk georgette. With an ankle-length tiered skirt, fitted at the waist, the vibrant outfit incorporated the fresh natural colours of coral pink, sky blue and mint green. She accentuated her look with a pair of statement diamond dangling earrings, a few rings, and a golden clutch.

Photo Credit: AFP

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida wore a striking Kanjeevaram green saree with gold prints and a gradient gold border with a subtle hint of pink on the edges. She wore a contrasting rani pink blouse. Yuko tied her hair back in a neat bun and accessorised with a white clutch and a bindi.

Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar's wife Kobita Jugnauth looked as much the picture of elegance as the other First Ladies. Her white saree had bold threadwork designs and a light gold border. She contrasted her six yards with a black long-sleeved blouse which featured gold embroidery at the sleeves and a round neckline. She accessorised with rings and stud earrings.

Photo Credit: ANI

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe also picked an Indo-western outfit, but what was most notably desi about her avatar was that her hair was tied in a bun and accessorised with a gajra.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, wore a lilac saree with off-white and light yellow embroidery. She paired the saree with a full-sleeved blouse that matched the hue of her saree. For jewellery, she chose timeless elegance in the form of a pearl necklace.

Photo Credit: ANI

IMF Chief Georgieva was no less adventurous with her selection for the night. She went with a purple salwar suit with intricate yellow embroidery at the neckline and the sleeves. She paired the suit with a matching yellow dupatta.

Photo Credit: ANI

Safe to say that last night was a win for both Indian politics and fashion.