French Brand Sells Rs 6,500 'Kacchua Chhaap' Scented Spirals, Desi Internet Reacts

The West has a long habit of discovering everyday Asian and Indian products, giving them a luxury makeover, and selling them back at eye-watering prices.

From Scandinavian scarves replacing dupattas to yoga being repackaged as a wellness trend to Kolhapuri sandals, social media users have often pointed out how familiar things suddenly become premium when marketed differently.

And now, in the latest edition of what the West has taken 'inspiration' from India, a French luxury fragrance house has found itself at the centre of a similar conversation, and Indians cannot stop laughing.

When Mosquito Coils Become Luxury Fragrance

French luxury brand Diptyque is selling what it calls "scented spirals" for $68 (around Rs 6,500) and an accompanying incense holder for $183 (around Rs 17,400).

The set includes six scented coils and a small stand.

According to the brand's description we found on the website, the spirals release notes of lemongrass that evoke "the peaceful air of a water garden" and create an outdoor oasis.

French luxury brand Diptyque is selling what it calls "scented spirals" for $68.

The set includes six scented coils and a small stand. The ceramic holder is marketed as a summer lifestyle essential designed specifically for the spiral incense.

For many Indians, however, the product looked suspiciously familiar. Social media users quickly compared the spirals to the iconic mosquito coils commonly known as "Kacchua Chaap", a household staple found across the country for decades.

The Desi Internet In Shock

The comments section quickly turned into a comedy show.

"I am going to sell Roti Tawa to Germans and Beedis to the French. I need to pay my bills somehow," joked one user.

Another wrote, "I love Diptyque but stay in the lane babe. Even our mosquitoes won't accept it."

Many were amused by the rebranding, with comments such as "not the bespoke mosquito coil", "fibonacci spiral artisanal incense", and "Kachuya chaap to scented spirals that transition is insane."

One user summed up the entire debate with: "Scented spirals for videshi luxury mosquitoes & kacchua chaap for the desi gutter ones. Why are you all so confused!"

Others jokingly commented, "My forefathers from Kanpur are rolling over in their graves!"

About Diptyque

Founded in Paris in 1961, Diptyque is one of the world's most respected luxury fragrance houses, known for its perfumes, scented candles and home fragrances. The brand has built a reputation for turning everyday sensory experiences into premium lifestyle products.

But while the scented spirals may fit perfectly into Diptyque's luxury universe, Indian social media seems convinced that they have seen this innovation before, just at a much lower price point.

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