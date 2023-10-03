Kim Kardashian And Her Daughter North West Were Twinning In Vintage Chanel Skirt Suits

Trust the Kardashians to serve some serious family fashion goals every time they pose together. While the experimental phase is common with this klan, sometimes they love sticking to the classics. Often seen co-ordinating their styles, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are once again at it as they make a case for twinning in vintage Chanel outfits. The mother-daughter duo has taken over with their complementing ensembles in the most dynamic way. At Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby shower, the stylish pair served up their vintage Chanel looks. Kim posted a series of pictures and captioned it, "Baby Barker is coming."

Kim picked a yellow T-shirt jacket and paired it with a leather mini skirt. Her 90s-inspired chunky heels were the best addition to her overall look. With a half-ponytail and signature nude makeup look, Kim truly hit the fashion spot. To complement her mother, North brightened it up in a zesty orange blazer shirt paired with a leather mini skirt. Her black boots and Chanel bag looked chic with the fit. Her curly tresses turned into two ponytails giving us ultimate Y2K vibes.

This was not the first time when the Kardashians made a case for family fashion. Previously, the mother-daughter duo made a thousand stars appear dim in their glitzy silver fits for Beyonce's birthday concert.

Kim Kardashian and North are an incredibly stylish duo and we aren't complaining.