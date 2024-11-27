Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Took A Spin As A Sabyasachi Bride And Groom In A Red <i>Lehenga</i> And An Ivory <i>Sherwani</i>

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Took A Spin As A Sabyasachi Bride And Groom In A Red Lehenga And An Ivory Sherwani

Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared more pictures from one of her and Siddarth's wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made for the perfect Sabyasachi bride and groom in red and ivroy

The wedding buzz around Aditi Rao Hydari and now-husband Siddharth's nuptials has restarted yet again. This happened as the Heeramandi actress shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle that showed Siddarth and herself celebrating a function from their wedding at the majestic Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan. They did all this while looking like a pair of inseparable love birds in red and ivory attires. Aditi aptly captioned the post, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other" along with a red heart emoji.

Aditi Rao Hydari was dressed in an ethereal crimson bridal lehenga from master designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ethnic ensemble featured a full-sleeved, round-neck coloured red blouse with a backless design and a hooked closure. This was teamed with a voluminous lehenga with a maximal gold thread work, embroidery, intricate gota-patti and motif embroidery border around the hemline. Aditi styled the set with a see-through matching red organza dupatta with delicate gold cutwork embroidery in gold. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi added the traditional perfect bridal jewellery with a gold and kundan work jadau choker necklace with a statement pendant, a pair of matching jhumkas, a matha-patti, nose ring with pearls and emerald beading, and a couple of gold kundan cocktail rings adorned on her fingers. Aditi's hair was styled into a sleek centre-parted low braid by hair stylist Mithesh Rajani. Celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda added the perfect strokes of bridal glam with fresh skin, an overall bronzed complexion, arched brows, a wash of bronzer on the eyelids, mascara-filled lashes, a rose-brown lip colour, and a bindi to add the final touch of ethnic bridal glam to the look.

Siddharth  matched sartorial steps with his lady love and looked like the groom of her dreams in a custom Sabyasachi sherwani in a classic ivory hue. His wedding-ready look featured a textured sherwani with a bandhgala design, ornamental pearl and silver buttons, matching churidar pajamas and a dupatta with floral embroidery and a silver zari border that she draped on a shoulder. Siddharth accessorised his look with a seven layer white pearl necklace. His hair was styled in a combed look, and he sported a trimmed moustache and a goatee under his lip.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth's Sabyasachi dreamy red and ivory coded wedding attires were the gold standard of matrimonial closet goals.

