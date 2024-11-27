Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Took A Spin As A Sabyasachi Bride And Groom In A Red <i>Lehenga</i> And An Ivory <i>Sherwani</i>

The wedding buzz around Aditi Rao Hydari and now-husband Siddharth's nuptials has restarted yet again. This happened as the Heeramandi actress shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle that showed Siddarth and herself celebrating a function from their wedding at the majestic Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan. They did all this while looking like a pair of inseparable love birds in red and ivory attires. Aditi aptly captioned the post, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other" along with a red heart emoji.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari's Rs 44K Green Raw Mango Salwar Kameez Suit Came With Mauryan-Inspired Gold Garland Zardozi Embroidery

Aditi Rao Hydari was dressed in an ethereal crimson bridal lehenga from master designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ethnic ensemble featured a full-sleeved, round-neck coloured red blouse with a backless design and a hooked closure. This was teamed with a voluminous lehenga with a maximal gold thread work, embroidery, intricate gota-patti and motif embroidery border around the hemline. Aditi styled the set with a see-through matching red organza dupatta with delicate gold cutwork embroidery in gold. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi added the traditional perfect bridal jewellery with a gold and kundan work jadau choker necklace with a statement pendant, a pair of matching jhumkas, a matha-patti, nose ring with pearls and emerald beading, and a couple of gold kundan cocktail rings adorned on her fingers. Aditi's hair was styled into a sleek centre-parted low braid by hair stylist Mithesh Rajani. Celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda added the perfect strokes of bridal glam with fresh skin, an overall bronzed complexion, arched brows, a wash of bronzer on the eyelids, mascara-filled lashes, a rose-brown lip colour, and a bindi to add the final touch of ethnic bridal glam to the look.

Siddharth matched sartorial steps with his lady love and looked like the groom of her dreams in a custom Sabyasachi sherwani in a classic ivory hue. His wedding-ready look featured a textured sherwani with a bandhgala design, ornamental pearl and silver buttons, matching churidar pajamas and a dupatta with floral embroidery and a silver zari border that she draped on a shoulder. Siddharth accessorised his look with a seven layer white pearl necklace. His hair was styled in a combed look, and he sported a trimmed moustache and a goatee under his lip.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth's Sabyasachi dreamy red and ivory coded wedding attires were the gold standard of matrimonial closet goals.

Also Read: Like Aditi Rao Hydari's Indulgent Kolkata-Themed Meal, 5 Mumbai Restaurants To Relish Bengali Cuisine At