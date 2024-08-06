Shraddha Kapoor's Utmost Regal Vibes Came Through Wearing A Beautiful Red Ajrakh Saree

Shraddha Kapoor's Utmost Regal Vibes Came Through Wearing An Ajrakh Saree

For Shraddha Kapoor, promotional events are a stylish way to shine a light on her film's characters. Currently decked with the promotions of her upcoming movie Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor seems to have a socially busy calendar. However, the actress kept us busy on the side with the fashion game with every look. Recently, she continued her red look streak in yet another saree. She looked ethereal as she turned to a beautiful Ajrakh number to serve a statement. From the shelves of Label Nitya Bajaj, the actress opted for a beautiful red satin georgette drape that came with minimal sequin details. The scalloped borders were single-handedly enough to add an extra edge to the look. With a delicate necklace and earrings, she kept her accessories minimal. Her long open tresses and fresh glam with winged eyeliner were indeed the best way to round off the look.

Some things never go out of fashion and a classic red look tops the list. Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Stree 2 and while she is at it, the actress is making sure to deliver ultimate style. She turned to a beautiful red saree to up the traditional fashion bar. The actress looked radiant in this silhouette that came with gold-toned details. She paired the look with fresh pink-toned dewy glam and her braid was perfect to complete the look.

Shraddha Kapoor's traditional style offerings are far from basic