Shraddha Kapoor Is The Stree In A Red Benarasi Saree You Can't Ignore Even If You Tried

Shraddha Kapoor Is The Stree In A Red Benarasi Saree You Can't Ignore

When it comes to making a style statement, nothing compares to an ultimate look more than a classic red saree. Well, Shraddha Kapoor is indeed making a case for the same as she was recently spotted at the trailer launch for Stree 2. The actress redefined versatility in a beautiful traditional drape. She opted for a classic red six-yard staple that came with gold-toned details along the border. Her Benarasi number seemed like an appropriate pick for the season. It was just the best way to add some colour to gloomy monsoon days. She went minimal with rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and glossy lips. She ditched open hair and instead opted for a beautiful braid. It is about time we take notes from her to up our ethnic fashion game.

Shraddha Kapoor and her love affair with simple yet statement-making silhouettes is a given. The actress loves to ace a classic look and her recent attire was perfect to make a case for the same. Previously, the actress was spotted wearing a beautiful red floral saree that seemed like the perfect pick to brighten up our fashion mood board. Her saree came with colourful floral motifs that simply added a pop of colour to the red base. Her signature minimal glam and open tresses were a perfect pairing to complete the look.

Shraddha Kapoor's way of retaining her charm in every look is worth taking notes from