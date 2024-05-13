For The 2024 Gold Gala, Avan Jogia And Halsey Embrace Ethnic Opulence In Embellished Sabyasachi Ethnic Looks

Avan Jogia And Halsey Embrace Ethnic Opulence In Sabyasachi Ethnic Looks

It turns out that Alia Bhatt's appearance at the Met Gala 2024 wasn't the only highlight of Sabyasachi's month, let alone his week. The Indian designer made fashion headlines when the Bollywood actress wore his pastel toned embellished creation to the recent event. Before the dust even settled though, Sabyasachi's designs made their way to another A-list function and the week hadn't even ended yet. The Gold Gala 2024 took place over the weekend in Los Angeles which saw celebrity attendees from Avantika to Michelle Yeoh. Fondly called the Asian Pacific Met Gala, the event celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander origin celebrities and their journey in Hollywood. Halsey and her partner Avan Jogia attended the event with outfits that were perfectly suited to the occasion.

Photo Credit: AFP

Both, the singer and her Indian-origin Canadian actor partner donned outfits designed by Sabyasachi that brimmed with extravagant ethnic flair. Avan's patterned collared shirt was paired with voluminous burgundy trousers and topped with a sherwani jacket which featured gold embroidery work over the maroon velvet base. He wore it with layered necklaces, multiple chain belts, a brooch at the waist and glossy heeled shoes. He'd have our vote as a Disney prince for sure.

Photo Credit: AFP

Standing by his side was Halsey looking marvellous in a Sabyasachi lehenga. It featured a long sleeve red floral patterned blouse with a gold embroidered neckline and a panelled skirt which showcased multiple colours and gold embroidery work. Draped over her shoulder was a sheer dupatta with a broad sequin border. Halsey wore the outfit with gold earrings, rings and dangling necklaces while her neutral makeup and pink tresses added an edge to the ethnic look.

It's Sabyasachi's world and we're all just living in it.

