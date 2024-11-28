Malaika Arora And Arhaan Khan Twinned On Their Night Out In Embellished Tuxedo Jackets By Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora has always topped the charts when it has come to set style statements. Now, it looks like the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. Arhaan Khan, her son with ex-husband Sohail Khan, has been a celebrity personality but only now is showcasing his stylish side. Last night, the mother and son duo announced the launch of her restaurant called Scarlett House in the posh suburbs of Bandra in Mumbai. To leave their mark at the swanky occasion, both Malaika and Arhaan twinned in a matching set of black and white tuxedo jackets designed by Manish Malhotra.

In the snaps for which they posed for the paparazzi, the Arora-Khans were all smiles on the landmark night. Malaika donned a white long sleeve buttoned shirt with high waist black trousers, white sneakers and a black Hermes bag in her hand. She layered with a black tuxedo jacket that had white lapel detailing and completed the outfit with multiple necklaces strung around her neck, a glamourous makeup look and her caramel-tinted locks worn in waves.

Arhaan, who wore a rare smile for the photographers, matched his mum to the T. He picked a white t-shirt with black trousers and brogues. Over it, he too wore a black tuxedo jacket with white trimming and a lapel design.

On Instagram, Malaika gave us a look at how far they went to personalise their outfits for the night. At the back of both their blazers was the restaurant name embellished in glittering red, which was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Malaika and Arhaan are proof that style definitely runs in this family.

