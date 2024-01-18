The Most Daring Part Of Kriti Sanon's Black Gown Was Her Bold Waist High Slit At The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch

The Most Daring Part Of Kriti Sanon's Black Gown Was Her Waist High Slit

Kriti Sanon will next be seen on the big screen with Shahid Kapoor in their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024. The actress began the promotions for the movie today at the trailer launch, with a daring number. Sending the temperature of the city soaring in a strapless black outfit from the clothing label Yvon, Kriti looked absolutely breathtaking. The tube outfit featured a velvet body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Kriti's well-toned body. What added a dramatic edge to the monochromatic look was a daring side slit that extended right up to Kriti's waist. The slit was surrounded by ruffles which added to the charm of the look. Kohl-rimmed eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, structured contours and a pink lip tint completed Kriti's flawless look. She accessorized the look with a pair of stud earrings, statement rings and a pair of black pointed heels.

Kriti Sanon's monochromatic looks have a fan following of its own. The actress picked a gorgeous white gown from Dazluq creation and looked radiant. The floor-length ensemble featured full-length sleeves and a close neckline with a cape-like pattern around the neckline. The outfit showcased a fitted bodice, a flared A-line bottom, an asymmetrical hemline and a slit at the front. Tying her tresses in a messy updo, Kriti's glammed-up makeup included shimmery eyelids, a rosy cheek tint and a burgundy coloured lip tint. To match it, she also wore a pair of purple-toned pointed heels and carried the same coloured clutch.

Come what be the occasion, Kriti Sanon's sartorial choices do not disappoint her fans. The diva picked a hot red bodycon mini dress for Nykaaland. The outfit was from the clothing label Mugler and featured a turtle neckline, a cinched waist, and ruffles at the hemline. Kriti's sleek look was completed with a pair of strap silver heels and a chic bun.

We are completely in awe of Kriti Sanon's bold fashion and wardrobe experiments.

