Kriti Sanon In A Gold Saree Is The Most Stunning Wedding Guest This Season

Kriti Sanon's fashion choices leave us in awe. The actress not only nails the ethnic style game but she is a stunner in Western fits too. With the onset of the wedding season, the diva displayed her charm in a golden saree by Sarika fashion label. The rustic saree featured a metallic finish, giving it a mesmerising shine. The subtle golden borders delivered a sleek finish to the ensemble. The gorgeous drape got its allure through the distinguished yellow patterns. Giving a chic vibe to the outfit was Kriri's halter-neck blouse in a similar shade. She let her ethnic number do all the talking as she opted for gold bangles and floral studs. Her glowy makeup included a generous dose of highlighter, plump peach lips, and smokey eyes. Radiating sunshine like a goddess, Kriti rounded off her gorgeous look with a sleek bun updo.

Kriti Sanon is made for glitters and her Instagram is proof. At Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, she decided to turn his muse. Making a dazzling entry at the bash, the diva made heads turn in a sequinned blue saree. It seemed that all the glitter in the world assembled together only for Kriti. The sequin-work masterpiece was coupled with a cropped halter neck blouse in a similar shade. Her glamorous makeup involved a dewy finish base, kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery blue eyeshadow and glossy pink lips.

Painting a picture of serenity, Kriti Sanon picked out an enchanting white saree from the shelves of Raw Mango. The beautiful drape came with bright red sunflower prints and gold accents in between. Red and golden-striped skinny borders added an extra dose of allure to her simple yet elegant look. Kriti Sanon teamed up her six-yard wonder with a plunging neckline red blouse.

When Kriri Sanon wears ethnic, we simply take notes.