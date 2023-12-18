Kriti Sanon's Embellished ITRH Pantsuit Is Adding Year-End Sparkle To 2023 For The Cover Of Hello Magazine

Kriti Sanon In A Scintillating Pantsuit Sparkles Brighter Than The Stars

2023 has been the year for Kriti Sanon. After adding numerous titles under her belt the entire last year, the style icon also bagged the title of a producer by co-producing the upcoming Do Patti which will be an OTT release. Kriti also made it to the cover of Vogue in their bridal issue and now, for Hello Magazine on their December cover. Kriti looked absolutely ravishing in a shimmery sequin pantsuit she picked from the clothing label ITRH. The full-sleeved button-down blazer featured side pockets and was left unbuttoned until the midriff. She teamed it with a pair of matching wide-leg pants. Kriti's accessories included chunky silver jewellery with a stack of metal bracelets. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, she opted for dewy glam with shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden smokey eyes, and nude lip colour.

In another shot, Kriti Sanon adorned a skin toned dress with metal embellishment from designer label Toscani Fashion House. The strap outfit showcased a ribbed bralette with a body-hugging silhouette as the diva carried a beige-toned fur coat with the look. She accessorised the look with a couple of studded statement rings and glam makeup.

Kriti Sanon was glistening in gold as she donned a metallic co-ord set from Rabanne X H&M. The outfit included a strap bralette with a midi dress that had shiny golden embellishment at its hemline. The actress accessorised the look with a pair of golden dangling earrings and gold-toned platform heels.

Dressed in an embellished Yousef Al Jasmi ensemble, Kriti Sanon looked regal and charming. The nude-toned outfit featured a crystal-encrusted embellished neckline sleeveless with sheer patterns, and a ribbed bodice. Kriti adorned the look with a couple of statement rings.

Kriti Sanon is a star by all means, thus proven.

