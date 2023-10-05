Aishwarya Rai Exudes Majestic Charm In A Black And Silver Embroidered Manish Malhotra Outfit For L'Oreal Paris' 'Stand Up' Event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black Manish Malhotra outfit at L'Oreal Paris' "Stand Up" Event in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a total power player when it comes to fashion. The actress has never failed to stage her style at a global level. From Cannes to international fashion weeks, trust Aishwarya to make fashion moments wherever she goes with her grace and effortless charm. Of late, the Bollywood fashion icon has been making headlines for her incredible style sensibilities. After serving style fanatics with a dose of bling at Paris Fashion Week, the actress is now showcasing her best fashion game. The actress was recently spotted at the L'Oreal event in Mumbai where she brought timeless fashion to the red carpet. Hosted at the Gateway of India, the event reiterated its cause initiative to stand up against street harassment and saw spokespeople Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, Prasoon Joshi along with other celebrities like John Abraham show their support at the event.

Aishwarya's penchant for classic silhouettes is often served with a side of plushness and this time she aced the best fashion choices from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. Flowy silhouettes never fail to make a statement and Aishwarya's latest look was indeed proof. The actress radiated with utmost regal vibes in an all-black look. Her outfit consisted of flared pants that came with a silver embroidered pattern. Teamed with a black inner, her look was a beautiful amalgamation of modern and traditional. Her layering game was truly on point as she paired it with a long-line statement-making jacket that had a similar embroidered pattern towards the hem.

Well, that's not all. With her new blonde highlights and signature makeup look, she left us utterly smitten. Her choice of a bright lip shade added a pop of colour that stood out incredibly.

Aishwarya Rai's majestic fashion has us taking notes.