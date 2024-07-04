Ananya Panday In A Strapless Red Mini Dress Proves That Looks Can Kill Indeed

Ananya Panday In A Red Mini Dress Proves That Looks Can Kill Indeed

Every time Ananya Panday steps out in the city, she lifts the fashion bar higher. At the screening of Kill, the actress painted the town in a vibrant shade of red. She slipped into a strapless mini dress that fitted her like a glove. The ample sequins on her ensemble helped her elevate the overall aesthetics of the outfit. Ananya seemed to follow the less is more rule for the event, skipping any fancy jewellery. Heart-shaped diamond danglers and a finger ring minus any heavy-duty necklace or bangles sealed her accessory outing. With a radiance like Ananya's, just a nominal amount of blush around the cheeks was enough to frame her face beautifully. Glossy lips and minimal eye makeup simply enhanced her beauty. She styled her tresses in a half-open hairdo.

Previously for an outing, Ananya wore a red corset top and form-fitting mini skirt by Acel. It came with a structured, sweetheart neckline, offering a retro spin. A gathered design on the satin-silk skirt elevated the allure. But the real highlight was the rosette design on one side which plunged into a long train. The asymmetrical hem contributed an extra dose of drama. Ananya teamed her date night outfit with a rose-themed choker, diamond studs and rings. A clean-girl makeup with red lips and classic winged eyeliner were just the apt beauty strokes.

Red is the colour made for Ananya, it seems. For a photo shoot, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress leaned on a red midi dress. The ensemble featured a scooped neckline with double borders. It extended below into a cinched waist, moving further below into a floor-sweeping train. The minus-any-drama outfit once again upheld Ananya's love for monotone yet elegant silhouettes. Rosy makeup and open hair delivered the finishing touches.

Ananya Panday is a true-blue; or in this case, red fashionista whom we love to look up to.

