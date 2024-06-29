Ananya Panday Welcomes Swarovski's First Ever Lab-Grown Diamond Collection In A Black Bralette And Blazer

Ananya Welcomes Swarovski's Lab-Grown Diamond Collection In A Black Look

Ananya Panday's exquisite taste in fashion is what sets her apart from the rest. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress hopped onto the corpcore trend, once topping the style charts. She picked out a strappy black bralette, featuring a structured, square neckline. Not taking a detour from the monotone colour palette, Ananya slipped into a fitted mini skirt. The side slit was a risque move, which the actress pulled off gracefully. Giving a boardroom spin to her OOTD, Ananya layered the ensemble with a lapel-collared black coat, hanging casually over her shoulders. She incorporated the right dose of sparkle into her attire by wearing a Swarovski-crafted diamond necklace and a huge ring.

Previously, Ananya Panday delivered an office siren look in a Balmain-tailored outfit. The white double crepe blazer came with stylish floral buttons on the front. The oversized blazer had a unique asymmetrical hem, coupled with well-defined, padded shoulders. Ananya ditched wearing any shirt underneath. She paired the blazer with skintight black shorts, reaching to her knees.

For the promotions of Liger, Ananya Panday wowed us with a grey chequered pantsuit from Kanika Goyal fashion label. She put on an oversized blazer, consisting of long sleeves, structured shoulders, and wide collars. Adding the right retro twist, Ananya leaned on a black fitted corset top involving a sweetheart neckline and cropped hem.

Ananya Panday's style game is bound to leave notes