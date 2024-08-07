Blake Lively Stunned In An Iconic Vintage Versace Gown That Britney Spears First Wore In 2002

Blake Stunned In A Versace Gown First Worn By Britney Spears In 2002

If it feels like spring has sprung all over again, Blake Lively might be the reason why. After supporting husband Ryan Reynolds through the waves of success of his recent hit Deadpool & Wolverine, it's her time to shine. Her much-awaited movie It Ends With Us is slated for release this week and hosted its world premiere in Los Angeles last night. For the event, Blake sparkled in her latest style statement on the pink carpet. The actress wore a vintage Versace gown that was first worn by none other than popstar Britney Spears.

Blake's skin-toned dress featured a twisted single strap worn across the chest and down the back with a dip at the neckline. Covering its length were asymmetrical colourful patterns with a glittering finish. It led to a pleated skirt that reached the ankle at its fullest length. She wore it with holographic ankle-strap heels and a matching glittering purse in her hand. Blake wore a rosy glam makeup look and styled her signature blonde locks in S-waves. Looking ethereal in the number, Blake also paid homage to the original wearer of the couture creation.

Back in 2002, Britney Spears wore the same Versace dress when she attended the designer's showcase in Milan. Britney had sported darkly winged eyes with heavily contoured cheeks and her hair was also styled in curls, which Blake must have taken inspiration from.

The actress tipped her hat to the singer on Instagram, when she posted a picture of the original look and called Britney "the original queen who made us all want to sparkle".

