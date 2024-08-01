Blake Lively's Beauty 'Secret Is Yours' With The Launch Of Her Hair Care Brand, Blake Brown

Blake Lively's "Secret Is Yours" With Her Hair Care Brand Blake Brown

This may be the season of success for Deadpool & Wolverine but that isn't only the case for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular superhero. His wife Blake Lively has been by his side throughout promotions and while being a supportive partner, it looks like Blake is also making strides of her own. The Hollywood actress has newly launched Blake Brown, which is a hair care brand she has founded. Blake had been teasing the news since earlier this week but today, finally made it official on Instagram. In a post, she announced that her brand Blake Brown, which was 7 years in the making, would launch for purchase beginning August 4, 2024. In a caption of her post unwinding her locks from a bun and giving us a looksie, she wrote about her hair being the most identifiable part of her personality and her "longest companion in life", which she had cared for so perfectly, it was worth sharing with the world.

(Also Read: Blake Lively And Gigi Hadid Looked Superhero Chic In Red And Yellow For Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Premiere)

Blake's glorious locks have undergone shade changes but have always been her crowning glory with every couture look she wore, so it isn't a surprise to see her turn founder for a hair brand of her own. Blake Brown has entered with a full set of hair products for consumers. The products come in a variety of styles, from aluminum roll-up tubes to honeycomb-structured jars with wooden lids. All of them look synchronous in metallic washes of colour like copper and gold and feature the embossed logo over the front.

The newly-minted beauty founder announced what the product range would presently look like. There's a Fundamental Nourishing shampoo with a mask to match and a Fundamental Strengthening shampoo with its own mask. There's also a multitasking leave-in potion, dry shampoo, a mousse and another mask designed for pre-shampooing purposes. Notably, there's no conditioner included in the range and that's because Blake doesn't believe the hair requires it, which she spoke to Vogue US about. She also revealed that while the brand includes her first name prominently, Brown is actually her father's family name, which he switched when he married his wife and her mother, Elaine Lively back in 1979.

If Blake Brown can give us a mane like Lady Deadpool's, we're so in.

(Also Read: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Off-Screen Style Choices Are Just As Spunky As Deadpool And Wolverine)