For Her Cannes Debut, Joey King Was Part Glamazon And Part Ice Princess In A Powder Blue Gown

Joey King looked splendid for her Cannes debut

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and there is a new dose for us to consume every passing day. Joey King is the latest Hollywood star to mark her debut at the prestigious event. She looked incredibly chic in a custom gown by fashion designer Cong Tri. The actress picked a sky-blue corseted number, crafted with sheer fabric. With a plunging V-neckline, the bodice featured broad straps. The bustier was attached to a drapey fabric with ruched detailing, giving her outfit a cold-shoulder appearance. The bodice extended downwards to form a sheer corset, adorned with shimmery embellishments. The figure-grazing corset made a smooth transition around her midriff region, as it was attached to loose-fitted pleats moving down to form a sheer flowy hem. The broad straps of the outfit were connected to double trains behind her. Joey went for custom Gianvito Rossi pointy heels. Keeping her Cannes debut look on the minimal end, Joey opted for a pair of drop earrings and a few rings. She left her side-parted hair loosened.

Also Read: Joey King In A Black David Koma Cutout Gown Was The Reigning Queen Of This Red Carpet

Last month, Joey King attended the American Film Institute Awards. The actress looked stunning, as she turned muse to David Koma. The fashion designer dressed her to perfection in a cutout gown. Joey wore a slinky regular-fit outfit, featuring a halter neckline and off-shoulder sleeves attached to a risqué bodice. The all-black number came with massive cutout detail around her chest and the midriff that rightly welcomed all kinds of drama. The ensemble came with a floor-sweeping flowing hem with an elegant trail. Joey swept her silky tresses sideward and left them open. For the glam, she went with coral lips, matching her cheeks and eyeshadow. A pair of gleaming earrings sealed the deal.

For her film Bullet Train's premiere in Los Angeles, Joey King slipped into a white gown with multiple edgy elements. The bodice of the ensemble featured a white blazer with long sleeves. Its plunging neckline was deep till the waist, highlighting the cutout details across the sides. The peak collared blazer was attached to the skirt adorned with white fringe and a subtle trail. Once again, she kept her look strictly minimal by opting for a layered necklace.

Joey King is known for her roles in The Kissing Booth films and The Princess. She is awaiting the release of her film A Family Affair. In the romantic comedy movie, she will share the screen space with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

Also Read: Joey King's Black Bralette And Matching Pantsuit Is Taking Edgy Style To Brand New Heights