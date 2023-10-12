Kareena Kapoor's Signature Kohl-Rimmed Eyes And Nude Lipstick Is All She Needs To Steal The Show

Kareena Kapoor's Signature Makeup Look Is All She Needs To Steal The Show

Sultry glam never fails to get the double tap from us. After treating us with a wide spectrum of glam, Kareena Kapoor is at it again and giving us a glimpse of her signature beauty look. In a BTS video shared by celebrity makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar for a Hello! magazine photoshoot, Kareena dished out a fabulous makeup look for the festive season. The actress befriended kohl-rimmed eyes many years ago and has served us many iterations of it. Once again, she went with her signature eye makeup look to complement the glitzy silver silhouette, which came with a plunging neckline and statement applique embellishment. The kohl-rimmed eyes lent dark romance while her minimal base with tinted blush added a fresh spin. The perfect nude shade complemented her makeup. She sealed the beauty deal right with lush waves.

This is not the first time that Kareena has served a high-shine beauty moment. The actress has a penchant for nude lip shades and previously, she used it to balance her bright yellow silhouette. She gave an upgrade to her classy look when she paired her kohl-rimmed eyes with dewy glam, topped with a glossy nude lip shade that balanced it out. Her beautiful chocolate-hued waves added an extra edge to the overall style.

When Kareena Kapoor is in attendance, she makes sure to double the beauty quotient with her classy style.