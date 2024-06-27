Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha Still Graces Her Bridal Red Charm, This Time In A Co-Ord Set

Sonakshi Sinha Still Graces Her Bridal Charm, This Time In A Co-Ord Set

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is still the talk of the town. Days after their wedding, the couple are seen in marital bliss in and around town. being a traditional bride in two red looks with a special mention to the silk saree, Sonakshi Sinha returns to her breezy yet eclectic style but with a bridal touch. While Zaheer looked dapper in a white printed shirt and bottoms, Sonakshi created monochrome magic in an all-red co-ord set. The crimson look came with a dress paired with shrug-like layers. Her bun and fresh dewy glam perfectly completed her look but she still wore her bridal charm to glow with it.

Sonakshi Sinha's bridal choices were nothing short of stunning. After serving minimal style goals in a beautiful Chikankari saree, the actress turned to another statement drape to make heads turn at her reception party. She opted for a beautiful red and gold Raw Mango saree that seemed perfect for her newlywed look. The low-key affair was all things love and fashion. She teamed up the look with a custom-made choker set and her gajra-adorned bun perfectly completed the look.

Sonakshi Sinha is taking newlywed style a notch up