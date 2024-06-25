Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding Reception Bridal Look Was Complete With Shringar, Sindoor And A Crimson Bindi

Sonakshi Sinha Represented The Traditional Indian Bride With Her Wedding Day Beauty Picks

The newest B-town bride, Sonakshi Sinha has been painting the town red, quite literally, with her bridal looks. The Heeramandi actress attended her wedding reception hand-in-hand with her now husband, Zaheer Iqbal wearing a scarlet Raw Mango Varanasi silk saree with gold chand butas spread across its length and breadth. The Sanjay Garg-designed saree came with a heavy handwork zari border that added further grandeur to the drape. But what spoke to us even more was the picture of Sonakshi Sinha as a new bride complete with all her 16 shringar, red bindi, sindoor and more. Let us take you on a deep dive into Sonakshi's bridal beauty game for all the makeup artists, hair stylists, and brides-to-be to take notes.

Here Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal look every bit the traditional Indian couple dressed in a sherwani and saree. But what shone through was the bride and her beauty game. Sonakshi's hair and makeup was kept desi to the book.

Her hair was done in a slicked-back low bun adorned with a mogra gajra. As for her beauty picks for the big reception night, she went for a flawless base and a beaming bridal skin, defined eyebrows, a statement winged eyeliner which is practically her signature, a red bindi adorning her temple, sindoor aka vermillion worn in her maang set beautifully in centre-parted tresses, bronzer-laden and slightly blushed skin and a nude lip to let the other makeup elements shine bright.

Sonakshi further added to her bridal avatar with aalta-laden palms and a striking red manicure that lent a different look in an era when people only opt for mehendi. It was symbolic of Sonakshi's bihari heritage and culture and made her look like a million bucks.

Sonakshi shared the mushy pictures of herself posing alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal in their red and white reception ensembles along with a loved up caption, which said, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us"

Isn't Sonakshi Sinha's bridal look all that the big fat Indian wedding dreams are made of? The girls will agree.

