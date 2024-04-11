Paris Hilton's Personal Style Is Only Getting Edgier; This Time In A Black Cutout Mugler Look

Paris Hilton's Style Is Only Getting Edgier; Now In A Cutout Mugler Look

Since the very beginning, Paris Hilton embodied the modern day Barbie through her personal style and that was before Barbiecore was even a thing. She made it clear through the display of her many cocktail dresses and heavy doses of pink glitter. However things are changing for Paris and her fashion aesthetic. For the recent Fashion Trust Awards 2024, the celebrity stepped out in a designer look that was a far cry from her usual sartorial choices. Paris wore a black Mugler ensemble which consisted of more cutouts than fabric. The long sleeved look featured a black lapel and an oversized fit, with diagonal cutouts of various sizes over its length, strategically covering her chest. Beneath, she wore a solid black mini skirt with a scooped hem on both the sides.

Paired with her look was matching black sheer stockings on her legs and conservative black pumps on her feet. Her makeup look, which has been a recent favourite for the socialite, has been Kardashian coded right down to the lashes. With heavy helpings of contour, she wore a neutral eye with glossy nude lips. Paris also styled her hair in an updo, with a blonde section worn across the front.

Last October, Paris Hilton walked the ramp for Mugler's Spring Summer 2024 in a black mini dress by the designer that marked the evolution of her personal style into more edgy territory.

We're taking front row seats to watch Paris Hilton's style evolution only go up and up.

