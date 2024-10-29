Suhana Khan Drove Our Greys Away With Her Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Suhana Khan's love for dresses needs no proof. From brunch dates to airport looks, a bodycon dress has always served Suhana well. Hence, it is not surprising to spot the star showcasing her love for bodycon number at an event as well. For an event in Dubai helmed by her family, the Archies star slipped into a grey off-shoulder fitted dress. Her grey dress featured a fitted bodice, accentuating her curves perfectly. Her dress came with off-shoulder sleeves, adding extra glam to her look. Keeping her look simple and subtle, she paired her look with grey embellished heels. For makeup, she went for a flawless base, lots of highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips. She completed her look by leaving her loose tresses open.

By now we all know Suhana's devotion for body-fitted dresses. No matter what occasion it is, she can always step out in her bodycon dresses. For another look, she wore a black sequin body hugging gown. Her gown featured a deep plunging neckline and a sheer skirt. She completed her look with minimal makeup and went for winged eyeliner, wispy lashes, and pink lips. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and looked lovely as ever.

Vacations are just another excuse for Suhana Khana to pick a bodycon number. Previously, Suhana opted for a brown bodycon dress with a deep V-line that perfectly complemented her travel fashion. She teamed her look with subtle makeup and long hair left open.

One can always count on Suhana Khan for some of the best bodycon looks.

