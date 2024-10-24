Suhana Khan Gave Quintessential Bollywood Heroine Vibes In Her Red Manish Malhotra Chiffon <i>Saree</i>

Suhana Khan made heads turn recently when she attended Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. The Archies actress stuck to her favourite colour, red for the occasion, which she has been donning for a bunch of outings around town. It would be safe to say that Suhana's red chiffon saree-clad avatar gave us all quintessential Bollywood heroine vibes. The 24-year-old actress shared a reel on her Instagram handle that showed glimpses of her posing for the shutterbugs soon after dolling up in her red-coded festive OOTD.

Suhana Khan looked like a million bucks in a bright red chiffon saree from the house of the designer Manish Malhotra, which featured a delicate Swarovski embellished border to add a touch of sparkle to her look. But the statement piece of her ensemble was the corset-style strapless blouse that was encrusted with thousands of crimson Swarovski crystals and fit Suhana's torso like a dream.

Suhana was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar for the occasion, who kept her accessory game simple but stellar in a pair of diamonds and ruby-studded floral design earrings and a pair of silver stilettos.

On the hair and makeup front, Suhana's hair was styled into salon-style side parted waves by hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani. As for her makeup picks of the day, makeup artist Mehak Oberoi added the right strokes of glam to her face with a dewy base with a mix of foundation and highlighter, fluffy brows, shimmery eyelids, wispy mascara-filled eyelashes, a healthy flush of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks, a mauve lip colour and a sparkling red bindi to add the final touch of glam to her festive ready look.

Suhana Khan's Diwali red-y look in a Manish Malhotra chiffon saree and embellished corset blouse was a festive closet super hit.

