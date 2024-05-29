For Aranmanai 4 Promotions, Tamannaah Bhatia's Candy Bralette, Blazer And And Veshti Skirt Make A Sweet Trio

Tamannaah Bhatia's fusion skirt set is a sweet addition to her movie promotion looks for Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion choices shed light on her expertise in the sartorial field. Taking an unconventional detour this time, the actress weaved bohemian and ethnic elements together, for the promotions of Aranmanai 4. Helping her achieve the feat was the designer label House Of Masaba. Tamannaah wore a deep-scooped blouse in a caramel shade and layered it with a matching colour-coded lapel-collared blazer. The jacket came with breast pockets too. Iconic house motifs in gold, reimagined as wearable art were stitched to the collars and the blouse. A signature House Of Masaba input indeed. Instead of trousers, Tamannaah paired the chic combo with a knotted veshti-like skirt with a side slit. Bronze prints and borders were the x-factor. For makeup, the actress resorted to the nude colour palette and rounded off her look with long open hair.

Also Read: Back When Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Heads In Her Rs 1.2 Lakh Ivory Silk Saree With Scalloped Borders

Earlier, Tamannaah delivered her chicest best in a high-neck black dress. The full-sleeved silhouette featured padded shoulders and an offbeat asymmetrical hem. Tamannaah seemed to unleash her superwoman energy in this David Coma-tailored wonder. The only aspect missing was a cape that Tamannaah sufficed with her sheer confidence. A drawstring wrapped around her waist got its dazzle from the stone and ruby-encrusted wearable jewellery. Tamannaah slipped into a pair of black stockings to elevate the all-black aesthetics. Her clean girl beauty avatar involved rosy cheeks, glossy lips, smokey eyes, and pink shimmery lids. Butterfly-shaped diamond earrings with a hint of red stone shone brightly through her neatly-secured updo.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia As Aranmanai 4's Selvi Made A Case For The Effortlessly Chic Summer Saree

On another occasion, Tamannaah Bhatia played muse to fashion designer Helen Anthony. She dished out boss-lady vibes in a pantsuit. Her OOTD comprised a light brown blazer with double collars and flared trousers. Doubling the oomph quotient were the subtle chequered details around the neckline and on the pants. Golden buttons commanded our attention too. Tamannaah displayed her fresh-faced glow, dusting her face with minimal makeup. Soft pink lips and wispy lashes framed her face oh-so-nicely. Her coloured tresses were left open in all their glory.

Tamannaah Bhatia rules the fashion world and we simply live in it.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Embroidered Navy Blue Jayanti Reddy Saree Has Royal Resplendence Written All Over It