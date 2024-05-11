Back When Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Heads In Her Rs 1.2 Lakh Ivory Silk Saree With Scalloped Borders

Back When Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Heads In Her Rs 1.2 Lakh Silk Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic game keeps on reaching new heights with every passing day. In a throwback video reposted today, that is originally from 2022, Tamannaah is seen in sunehri ivory pitta saree by Sawan Gandhi, which is priced at Rs 1,28,000. The drape was crafted from organza silk fabric. The gold gotta patti detailing on its overall scalloped border added bling to the delicate-looking number. Tamannaah teamed the drape with a matching gold blouse that featured a plunging neckline. A pair of statement glitzy pearl earrings and a few kundan bangles were selected from the accessory aisle. She styled her hair in a middle-parted sleek low bun. Kohl-rimmed eyes with subtle smokey eye glam, coral lips and a black bindi added to her desi avatar.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia As Aranmanai 4's Selvi Made A Case For The Effortlessly Chic Summer Saree)

For the trailer launch event of her recent Tamil film Aranmanai 4, Tamannaah Bhatia wore an emerald green draped saree by the House Of Masaba. The stunning saree created an amazing visual contrast with gold embellishment around the pallu. The asymmetrical skirt-style bottom highlighted an intricate gathered detailing around the sides. She paired the saree with a tube blouse with a halter neck design. Tamannaah carried the drape in a back-to-front style. Matching detachable sleeves added an extra layer of style to her look.

Previously, Miss Bhatia created timeless elegance in a beautiful Neeta Lulla saree. The six-yard was picked from the designer's limited edition called 'Contemporary Kanjeevaram'. The beautiful pastel and green drape showcased embroidered patterns and sleek floral motifs. The embellished scalloped border brought all the drama to her look. With traditional temple jewellery and a neat back bun, Tamannaah Bhatia sealed the deal on this desi avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia's sarees deserve to be bookmarked by all fashion aficionados.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Embroidered Navy Blue Jayanti Reddy Saree Has Royal Resplendence Written All Over It)