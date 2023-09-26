In Black And Blue, Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Are Serving Super Chic Casual Glam

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look stunning together

Fashion-forward couples have been dominating the trend charts forever. One thing Bollywood couples are quite fond of is coordinating their style and we could take a page or two from this couple's fashion pairing. Perfecting the art of couple style, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have often picked unconventional fashion choices. From their wholesome portraits to vacation style and more, the couple has often chosen to complement each other looks allowing their individual style to shine through. Recently, for Aman Gill's wedding celebration, the duo brought modern charm to the floor in their best monotone looks.

Looking his most elegant, Shahid Kapoor aced shades of blue like no one else. Etched with the utmost subtle factor, Shahid's style was best served in a deep blue suit paired with a pastel blue shirt inside. The pastel hue added a fabulous contrast to his overall style.

From their efficacy of old-school romance to their love for dressing up, the couple has often served us with the best. To complement her husband, Mira Rajput kept it super chic yet glam in a black body-hugging midi that came with a unique bodice style. The rhinestone embellished detailing on the midi beautifully delivered a standout showcase of glam.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pulled all stops with their enchanting fashion sensibilities and we are taking notes.