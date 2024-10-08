Follow Rashmika Mandanna And Head To This Kochi Bakery For Delicious French Toast In Kerala

When it comes to trying something new, one can always count on Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is a big-time foodie, and her social media is proof. The star often shares pictures dining out and trying new cuisines. Recently, Rashmika went to Kochi and what she loved the most there was the food. Rashmika shared a series of pictures on Instagram about the place she went to and the food she ate. The star reviewed the place on her social media. She wrote. “I was in Kochi for the last few days, and I went to this place called @frenchtoastindia and their French toast! OMG yummmm! and coffee as usual…coffee was a lil strong for me, so make sure you ask for 20ml espresso cappuccino if you can't have strong coffee like me. Beautiful place, good food, and sweet people. Oh, oh btw henceforth if I find nice places and I order from or go to in my travels… I am posting about it so that if you guys are in the city, you can also try.”

Like Rashmika, if you too are in Kochi, then French Toast might be worth a visit. This cafe serves delicious pastries, assorted bread and savoury items. It appears to be nice little quaint spot in the city with cosy ambience, pleasing service and good music. The standout here are the ingredients as the cafe says they are handpicked, fresh and imported. Not only this, but it calls itself the only cafe in Kerala which is preservative-free.

Take notes from Rashmika and head to this place if you are in Kochi.

