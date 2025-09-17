Fitness Influencer Sheds 32 Kg, Shares Simple Weight Loss Tips Without Giving Up Your Favourite Foods

Losing weight is often associated with giving up on your favourite foods like pizza, burgers, or chocolates. But what if we told you that you can shed those extra kilos without completely avoiding these foods?

Fitness influencer Kols, who lost almost 32 kg, recently shared three tips to help achieve weight loss goals.

Taking to Instagram, Kols said if you have made a New Year's resolution to lose weight, it's important to think carefully about it. She explained that your weight loss goals might be too hard to achieve if they don't fit your current lifestyle.

Instead of aiming for quick or extreme weight loss, she advises setting realistic goals that you can stick to. "Start with small, achievable steps that fit your current routine," she suggested.

Citing an example, Kols said that someone who is mostly inactive, sitting on the couch and walking less than 3,000 steps a day, suddenly making a plan to walk 10,000 steps a day and go to the gym six times a week would be unrealistic, which may soon set you up for failure.

However, initially aiming for 5,000 steps a day or 2 to 3 gym sessions per week works well. You can gradually increase over time.

Talking about how she shed so many kilograms, Kols shared that even 10,000 steps a day would be unrealistic for her since she works from home. Instead, she aims for 6,000 steps daily, which fits her lifestyle and allows her to maintain her routine without feeling exhausted.

She said hitting 10,000 steps a day would burn her out quickly. "It's better for you to do that at the beginning of the year, which is early on in the year, rather than keep pushing yourself to where in two weeks you will just give up," she added.

Kols also talked about giving up on certain foods while trying to lose weight. "If your New Year's resolution is to completely give up a certain food (like sweets, pizza, or ice cream), it's better not to do that," she said.

She said if you completely forbid yourself from eating your favourite food, you end up missing more.

"Depriving yourself of something specific is demonising that food. It is perfectly okay to eat that food item you love during your weight loss journey as long as you are on a calorie-deficient diet," she added.

"You can eat sugar, you can eat carbs, you can eat whatever you want and still be successful in your weight loss journey," Kols said. Many people try to cut foods completely to get faster results, but she explained that this often creates unhealthy habits.

Reflecting on her weight loss journey, she said she didn't let the scale define her progress. "Even while losing weight, the number on the scale sometimes went up, but she kept going," she added.

She explained that scale fluctuations are normal and can happen due to water retention, bodily imbalances, and other factors. However, one shouldn't allow it to limit them.